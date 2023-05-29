Begin typing your search...

MTC bus employees go on strike in Chennai, commuters suffer

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2023 12:47 PM GMT
CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd employees on Monday went on a strike in a few areas in Chennai, including Mandaveli, Saidapet, and Tambaram.

It is alleged that the strike is being held against the privatisation of the State Transport Corporation.

The unannounced strike has led to commuters suffer, according to the reports.

Online Desk

