MTC bus employees go on strike in Chennai, commuters suffer
The unannounced strike has led to commuters suffer, according to the reports.
CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd employees on Monday went on a strike in a few areas in Chennai, including Mandaveli, Saidapet, and Tambaram.
It is alleged that the strike is being held against the privatisation of the State Transport Corporation.
