MTC begins testing passenger information system display boards at two bus stops in Chennai

CHENNAI: Moving ahead with the implementation of the intelligent transport system, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai has begun testing passenger information system (PIS) display boards at two bus stops in the city.

The LED display boards have been installed at the Government Estate bus stop outside the Omandurar Government Super Multi-Speciality Hospital on Anna Salai and at the Egmore Co-optex bus stop. These boards display the bus route number, destination, and estimated time of arrival, with a scroll underneath saying "Testing under progress".

According to MTC sources, during the testing period, the functionality of the display boards will be tested based on the GPS navigation fixed on the buses from the control room at MTC headquarters. The testing will continue for a few more weeks at the two stops to address issues if any and ensure accuracy in providing bus arrival information.

After the initial testing at these two locations, the corporation is planning to install LED display boards at 50 more city bus stops.

As part of the project, all buses will be equipped with an automatic vehicle location system (AVLS) that includes a high-accuracy, GPS-linked single control unit (SCU) and two-way communication between the driver and dispatcher at the control centre. This two-way communication is expected to address the issue of bus bunching – the situation where several buses on the same route run within short gaps, effectively making it less useful to the passengers.

A central application will use location data to calculate the expected arrival time of the bus at forthcoming bus stops and the expected departure time at the terminal. Passengers will have access to this information through LED displays at 500 bus stops and 71 bus terminals, providing the estimated time of arrival, route details with upcoming schedules, and bus operation-related information. MTC is also planning to revamp the passenger mobile app.

The PIS is part of the City Bus System project, which the MTC is implementing with joint funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the State government to transform the city's public transportation system.