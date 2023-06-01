MRTS services from Chennai Beach to Chepauk suspended for 7 months

CHENNAI: Owing to works of 4th line connectivity between Chennai Beach and Egmore, the Southern Railways has announced the suspension of flyover MRTS services from Chennai Beach to Chepauk for 7 months.



According to a notification issued by the railways, the suspension period would begin from July 1 and will last till January 31, 2024. It added that the services would continue from Chepauk to Velachery.



The notification directed the authorities to disseminate this information through press, media and PA system in the railway station.

