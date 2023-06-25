Motorist dead after being run over by crane in Retteri

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died after he was run over by a crane while he was allegedly trying to overtake the vehicle on Retteri flyover on Saturday.

His friend who was riding pillion survived with minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as M Vimalesh of Minjur, who was working as a supervisor at a private company.

On Saturday night, Vimalesh picked up his friend, Thirunesan from his house in Puzhal and the two of them were on their way to Koyambedu to meet another friend when the accident happened.

Police said that as they were riding down the Retteri flyover, Vimalesh had attempted to overtake a crane which was going in front of the bike.

In the process, he lost control of the bike, which led to both occupants of the bike falling right in front of the crane.

Before Vimalesh could react, he came under the wheels of the crane and died on the spot.

His friend survived with injuries.

Personnel from Thirumangalam TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) reached the scene and recovered Vimalesh's body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The crane driver Nithin Kumar was arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.