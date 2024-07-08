Most preliminary bio-mining works at Kodungaiyur dump yard to be completed before monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intensified the bio-mining process at Kodungaiyur dump yard. Most of the preliminary works are expected to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon. In addition, the civic body has floated a tender for processing plants in the dump yard.

“The process for removing legacy waste and drying of material is going on in the landfill. Later, the water will be segregated through machines and disposed of accordingly. Since bio-mining is going on in two major dumping grounds, tenders have been called for fresh waste processing centres to prevent waste deposit on the ground. Also, we’ll be able to process waste collected in the city by 2030,” said a senior official with GCC.

After reclaiming 250 acres of landfill, at least 90% of the land will remain as OSR (open space reservation) with minimal development. There will not be any encroachments or infrastructure on it except the essential processing plant that would occupy 10% in the land. Additionally, local authorities have a plan to convert it into a park or play area with a pond in the future.

It would take at least 2 years to retrieve the original land at Kodungaiyur dump yard. The bio-mining project is carried out in six packages divided among 3 contractors.

“However, the process was hastened, and the majority of the preliminary works are expected to be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon. Otherwise, the process will be delayed for at least 2-3 months,” stated the official.