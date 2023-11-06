Mobile thief caught in Shenoy Nagar; Search on for accomplice

CHENNAI: A police patrol team chased and caught a robber who tried to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a man in Shenoy Nagar, during the early hours of Monday.

The victim is employed in a bakery, police said.

A team led by Choolaimedu crime wing Inspector Karnan nabbed one of the suspects after he tried to escape when the police team were involved in vehicle checks. His accomplice managed to escape.

The suspect was identified as S Santhosh Kumar (25) of KP Park in Pulianthope. Police recovered three mobile phones from him.

Investigations revealed that Santhosh Kumar and his accomplice, Stephen had robbed in two locations near Anna Salai and escaped. Santosh was caught at the vehicle check point on Poonamallee High Road.

Based on inputs provided by Santhosh, Police have launched a look out for Stephen, who too is in possession of some stolen mobile phones.

Aminjikarai police have registered a robbery case and arrested Santhosh Kumar and launched a hunt for Stephen.

Police have also informed their counterparts in Anna Salai, Royapettah and Zam Bazaar police stations about the apprehension of the robber Santhosh Kumar who was involved in the two robbery cases in the stretch. Further investigations are on.