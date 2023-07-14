Mixtura Vizha 2.0: Chennai’s dynamic fest of performing arts

CHENNAI: Chennai’s vibrant arts scene is set to come alive with Mixtura Vizha, an extraordinary performing arts festival produced by Shreya Nagarajan Singh Arts Development Consultancy. Launched last year, this festival has quickly become a much-anticipated event, celebrating the rich diversity of Tamil Nadu’s artistic heritage.

“The festival’s name, derived from the Latin word for mixture, reflects the dynamic blend of performances that each venue offers. On July 18, from 5 pm to 7.30 pm, three iconic venues will simultaneously host a total of nine captivating performances, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a diverse range of artistic expressions. The surprise element is that we are not disclosing which artists will perform at each venue. This adds an extra layer of excitement, allowing attendees to explore the festival and experience the fusion of performing arts firsthand,” says Shreya Nagarajan Singh.

Dr. Visveswaraya Tower Park in Anna Nagar, Gandhi Mandapam on Sardar Patel Road, and the bustling MGR Central Metro Station will serve as stages for this grand celebration. The event is done in collaboration with KM Music Conservatory, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Smart City Limited, and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

“Building upon the resounding success of its debut edition, Mixtura Vizha has received overwhelming requests from both artists and enthusiasts to continue this transformative event. As the world emerges from the challenges of the pandemic, this festival aims to revitalise the arts and celebrate the resilience of artists,” adds Shreya.

The festival lineup is an eclectic mix of talent, featuring artists who represent a broad spectrum of artistic disciplines. Performers at Mixtura Vizha include Rap Udhay and Rap Praveen, Carnatic fusion band Thisram, thematic dance presentation by Preethi Bharadwaj, KM Sufi ensemble, mallar kambam, fusion band Vinay Verma Collective, Carnatic music by Brindha Manickavasakan, spoken word poetry by Gabrial Gladson and brass orchestra by KM Brass Orchestra.