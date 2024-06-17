Missing from Kota in Rajasthan, NEET aspirant found in Chennai

KOTA: A 15-year-old NEET aspirant, missing from coaching hub Kota for several days, was traced in Chennai, police said on Monday.

The girl was produced before a Child Welfare Committee in Kota, given counselling and then sent to a shelter home, they said.

The girl travelled from Kota to Chennai, stopping in Surat and Mumbai in between, police said.

Kota city SP Amrita Duhan said the girl, who was preparing for the NEET (UG), left for classes on the morning of June 10 but did not return to her hostel later.

CCTV footage revealed that the girl was found to have boarded Sampark Kranti Express from Kota for Surat in Gujarat.

A police team, accompanied by her parents, reached Surat to find that she had left for Mumbai. When another police team reached Mumbai, technical evidence suggested she had left for Chennai on the night of June 11.

The girl was traced to Periamet in Chennai on June 14, the officer said and later brought back to Kota.