Minors engaged in works at Aavin firm? Min assures action

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said that an inquiry would be ordered into allegations of contractors of Aavin engaging minor boys in work in Aavin Dairy Farm in Madhavaram.

The issue of engaging minor boys came to light when a group of workers, who were engaged by a contractor in Aavin Dairy Farm in Madhavaram, resorted to protest against delaying in disbursing wages.



Most of them were boys aged between 15 and 18 years. When the issue was taken to the notice of the minister, who in turn, said that he would look into the incident and take appropriate measures.



Though the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 permits engaging boys between 15 and 18 years to work in non-hazardous industries, the State Labour Department has issued direction to commercial establishments and private firms not to engage children below 18 years. However, it has not been followed strictly. "Children are being engaged in works by contractors, while the government officials are not taking this seriously. It will contradict the government's stand and objective to achieve child labour free state in the next few years," said child rights activist A Devaneyan.

