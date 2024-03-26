Minmini App distributes IPL match tickets to the winners of #minminiCSK contest

CHENNAI: Minmini, world’s first Tamil Hyperlocal Social Media app, being the official social media partner of CSK, distributed tickets to the winners of #minminiCSK contest offering fans a chance to witness the thrill of cricket live at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium!

As IPL fever grips the nation, Minmini continues to innovate in bringing fans closer to their favourite team. #minminiCSK contest is tailor-made for enthusiasts of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to experience the excitement of live match.

The rules of the contest are simple: participants need to download the Minmini app, available on both iOS and Android platforms. Entrants are then encouraged to showcase their passion for CSK through posting creative videos (min of 30 sec), with the hashtag “#minminiCSK” on the Minmini app.

S. Shriram, Executive Vice President, Minmini, expressed his enthusiasm about the contest, stating, "We are delighted about the #minminiCSK contest, further solidifying our commitment to engage with our users in innovative ways. We intend to reach scores of CSK fans in Tamil Nadu and provide them memorable experiences. Happy to see the overwhelming response from participants! "

The winners of the #MinMiniCSK contest will receive exclusive match tickets, 2 per winner, to witness CSK's electrifying performances live from the stadium. Additionally, winners will have the chance to collab on Minmini app’s official Instagram handles to post content from the stadium.

The initial batch of winners received 54 tickets for the grand opening match on March 22nd, 2024. Likewise, for today's match (March 26th) featuring the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, another set of winners received 54 tickets. These fortunate individuals enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience witnessing the live action.

Reflecting on her triumph, Ms. Srividhya, one of the winners of the #minminiCSK contest for the first match, expressed her excitement, stating, “Winning this contest fills me with immense joy. I had an unforgettable evening, experiencing the electrifying atmosphere of the cricket match live from the stadium. This is my first live match experience, and I am incredibly grateful to the Minmini app for this extraordinary opportunity. I thoroughly enjoyed the process of crafting and sharing my video.”

Winners of the contest would be announced on Minmini app a day before the match and will be chosen by a jury from Team Minmini.

Exited on wining the tickets for the CSK vs GT match on 26th March, Mr.Hemanathan from Salem said, ”I am super exited to witness the match live at the stadium. This is the first match I am going to watch live at stadium. Being a diehard fan of Dhoni, it’s going to be thala dharisanam for me. I feel extremely lucky to have won this contest. Thanks to minmini for awarding this once in a lifetime opportunity”

The #minminiCSK contest will be live till the last league match of CSK. Fans are encouraged to participate actively, unleash their creativity, and showcase their love for CSK to stand a chance to win the ultimate cricketing experience.