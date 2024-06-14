Minister promises swift solution to traffic congestion woes near Kilambakkam bus terminal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan announced on Friday that a swift solution will be implemented to address the traffic congestion near the Kilambakkam bus terminal, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The announcement was made during a consultation meeting held at the conference hall of the Kilambakkam bus terminal. The meeting, chaired by the Minister, focused on resolving traffic issues on the GST Road in front of the bus stop near Vandalur.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Anbarasan stated, "Heavy traffic congestion occurs from Pallavaram to Chengalpattu during holidays and festive seasons, causing significant inconvenience to the public. A consultation was held with department officials to address this issue."

Additionally, a special committee has been formed to mitigate the traffic congestion issue and is expected to submit a report within ten days.

Based on the recommendations of the report, appropriate measures would be taken to resolve the traffic issues. Authorities have been instructed to address the existing problems promptly, the the minister said.

The minister also mentioned that work related to the Kilambakkam railway station will be completed soon to make it available for public use.

An official announcement regarding the construction of a flyover from Vandalur to Kattankulathur is also expected to be made in the upcoming legislative assembly session, Anbarasan informed.

Further, steps are being taken to rebuild bus stops that were removed during road expansion work using development funds from both legislative and parliamentary members, he added.