Minister Durai Murugan hospitalized following sudden illness at Arivalayam

CHENNAI: DMK senior leader and the Minister of water resources and irrigation, Durai Murugan, who was accompanying Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, unexpectedly fell ill, on Saturday.

Immediate first aid was administered and then he was taken to Apollo Hospital for further medical attention, according to reports.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday distributed sweets to the party workers at Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters here as the party is leading in Vikravandi bypoll.