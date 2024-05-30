Miniature marvels: Scale model collectors unite in Chennai

CHENNAI: A dozen men, wielding the precision of seasoned chefs, meticulously arrange their most cherished possessions – scale models of cars – onto rows of tables. With utmost care, they plate a feast for the eyes. This scene was from the recently held miniature car collectors meet at café Gobbelin located at Adyar. The Scale Model Collective Madras’ meet saw miniature car collectors, hobbyists, and newcomers gathering to celebrate their love for intricately detailed cars.

Spearheading the event are Sidhant Nichani, a 23-year-old coffee consultant and professional barista, alongside Shashank Mukundan, a 34-year-old horticulturist, and Mukundan TCA, a realtor and founding member of Cars & Coffee. What captivates the eye is the diversity of models. Among the cars on display is a finely detailed 1:100 scale models, some cars from Hot Wheels’ Red Line Club and Premium collection, intricate dioramas, and even a Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham rally case.

The inspiration to organise this event stemmed from the positive reception at a recent Cars & Coffee gathering. “The feedback regarding scale models was encouraging, prompting us to democratise the experience by hosting a standalone event to expand a community of enthusiasts,” explains the organisers. They hope that the event will catalyse the hobby’s growth, emphasising its tangible nature compared to the myriad digital ones prevalent today.

For many, the fascination with scale models began in childhood. “Our passion for cars began in childhood, as our parents introduced us to small diecast cars like Hot Wheels and brought us along to vintage and classic car meets,” recalls the organisers.

Mukundan, Sidhant Nichani and Shashank

Shashank and Mukundan’s love for cars extends beyond miniatures; they own and drive classic Mercedes Benz cars. For Sidhant, the inspiration came from a family member who collected models, as well as the impressive collection displayed at the Brindavan restaurant in the New Woodlands Hotel.



Lamenting the challenges of the hobby, Sidhant highlights the issue of ‘scalping’, where individuals purchase multiple products only to resell them at significantly inflated prices. He also discusses the struggles associated with customising scale models. “It’s really difficult to source the parts and tools needed for it in our country,” shares Sidhant.

Attendees discovered a treasure trove of stories and anecdotes shared by fellow collectors. Rachel, one of the attendees, reflects, “I had the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations and establish connections with fellow enthusiasts. It was truly a cool experience that allowed me to appreciate the artistry, craftsmanship, and the stories behind these remarkable miniature creations.”

Another attendee, Manasa Chebrolu Rao, expresses, “I just accompanied my friend, and I must say I was pleasantly surprised! It was wonderful to see so many passionate collectors showcasing their collections. From the intricate dioramas to the billionth Hot Wheels collectors cars, vintage cars, race cars, and even a car from the Back to the Future movie, the variety was incredible. I’m hopeful to see the meet grow and attract even more genuine and passionate collectors in the future.”

The organisers intend to host these events on a monthly or alternate monthly basis, to establish a strong local forum. While their current focus is on Chennai, they aspire to collaborate with groups from other cities in the future to organise larger regional events.