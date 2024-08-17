Migrant worker loses leg after falling from train while chasing robbers in Korukkupet; two held

CHENNAI: A migrant worker lost one of his legs after he fell off an express train and got his legs crushed under the train wheelset while trying to catch robbers who snatched his mobile phone four days ago. Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two persons who snatched the phone from the victim.

Police said that the incident happened on August 13. The victim, Kiran Kumar Biswal (23) of Odisha was traveling with his friends to Kerala where he worked at a soap manufacturing unit.

When the train was moving slowly while approaching Korukkupet, two men snatched Kiran Kumar's phone and tried to flee.

Kiran chased them and in trying to catch them, he slipped and fell off the moving train, and his right leg got severed.

GRP personnel rescued him and moved him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on the inputs provided by the victim, GRP team conducted investigations and arrested two persons, Sundaresan (23) of Old Washermanpet and Yuvarah (20).

Police have launched a search for their accomplice.

Both of them have three criminal cases against them, police said.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.