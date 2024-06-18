Begin typing your search...

Midnight rains in Chennai disrupts train services, delays 15 flights

Simarlarly, other districts in Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, and Madurai received rain at midnight.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Jun 2024 3:49 AM GMT
Midnight rains in Chennai disrupts train services, delays 15 flights
X

Representative Image 

CHENNAI: Midnight showers in Chennai and its suburbs have caused disruptions to train and flight services causing inconvenience to passengers.

Around 15 flights were delayed at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Areas like Royapettah, Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Egmore, Central railway station, Nungambakkam, Valluvarkottam, and Meenambakkam witnessed rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning between midnight to early morning hours on Tuesday.

Simarlarly, other districts in Tamil Nadu including Vellore, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, and Madurai received rain at midnight.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area up to June 21.

It has also forecast rain in various parts ofTamil Nadu until June 22.

chennai rainflight delaysrainfallflight services
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X