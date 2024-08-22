Midair bundle of joy: Woman delivers baby boy on Singapore-Chennai flight

CHENNAI: A woman gave birth to a baby boy on the Singapore-Chennai flight on Thursday. The delivery was performed by a woman doctor who was travelling on the flight with the help of the cabin crew and a few woman passengers.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Singapore was heading towards Chennai at midnight on Wednesday. When the flight was on midair Deepthisarisu Veera Venkatraman (28) of Vijayawada developed a labour pain.

Her family members alerted the airhostess and the Chennai airport control room was informed.

Meanwhile, the cabin crew reallocated the seats and made sure there were no male passengers near Deepthisarisu's seat and using some clothes they made a partition and started the procedure for delivery with the help of a woman doctor who was travelling on the flight and a few elderly women.

Later after a few minutes, Deepthisarisu gave birth to a baby boy in the midair.

At around 4.30 am, the flight landed at Chennai airport and the medical team who rushed inside the flight checked the mother and the baby and found both of them were doing well.

They were taken to a private hospital in Thousand Lights.

The family thanked the crew and the passengers on the flight and gave sweets to all of them.