MHC reserves orders in Thirumavalavan's plea to follow reservations in law officers recruitment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved final orders in a plea of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol.Thirumavalavan seeking quota in law officers recruitment.

The first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy reserved the final order without mentioning any date.

In 2017, Thirumavalavan filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the MHC seeking to follow reservations while appointing law officers.

The petition stated that out of 132 law officer posts available in the principal seat of the MHC, only three posts were allotted to persons from Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Thirumavalavan also alleged that there is no proper representation of minorities and women and sought to ensure adequate representation of such communities during the recruitment.

The counsel M Palanimuthu appeared for Thirumavalavan made a submission that there is no transparency in the recruitment process, reservation for SC/ST also not following in the appointments of the standing counsels, to represent the cases of all State-owned public undertakings, commissions, and corporations.

Thirumavalavan sought to incorporate proper guidelines to provide 25 percent reservation for SC/ST in the recruitment of law officers.

The counsel submitted all the documents and contentions in respect of the case before the Chief bench. After the submission, the bench reserved the orders.