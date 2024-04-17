MHC reserves Ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea to suspend sentence in sexual harrasment case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) reserved the final order in the petition filed by former special DGP of the State Rajesh Das seeking suspension of sentence and exemption from surrendering in the case of sexually harassing a woman police officer.

Justice M Dhandapani heard the plea of Rajesh Das, seeking to suspend the three year imprisonment sentence and be exempt from surrender.

After hearing the plea, the judge reserved the final order without mentioning any date.

The judge said that the plea for suspension of sentence could always be considered if the convict surrenders and undergoes imprisonment for a few days and wondered how the convict could seek exemption from surrendering without going to jail even for a single day.

In various instances, false cases are foisted against the poor and they get imprisoned for months. How fair is it for the petitioner to claim such a privilege despite two courts convicted him, the judge wondered.

On June 16, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Villupuram convicted Rajesh Das and imposed a three-year jail sentence in a case of harassing a female IPS officer. Aggrieved by the conviction, Rajesh Das moved to the Principal Judge, Villupuram.

However, Rajesh Das approached the MHC to transfer the appeal from the Villupuram Principal Judge on the ground that he would not have a fair and impartial hearing of the appeal.