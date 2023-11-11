MHC refuses to restrain Silambarasan TR from acting in films

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to a plea of Vels Film International Limited to restrain actor Silambarasan TR from acting in any other films without completing the film 'Corona Kumar'.



Justice C Saravanan observed if the actor is restrained from acting in other films it may cause difficulty to other film productions. Further the judge also appointed Senior advocate N L Raja as a mediator to settle the case.

The counsel for the actor also submitted the receipt for Rs 1 crore as security in compliance with the court order.

Film production company Vels Film International moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to restrain the actor Silambarasan to act in any another film without completing the film 'Corona Kumar' as he was promised.

The film production company also claimed that he was already paid Rs 4.5 crore as advance out of the total salary Rs 9.5 crore in 2021, for acting in its film 'Corona Kumar'. The court directed Silambarasan to furnish Rs.1 crore as security.