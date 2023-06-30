MHC orders Centre to respond in two weeks to a transwomen's petition

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted two weeks time to the Union government to respond to the petition filed by India's first transgender police officer, Prithika Yashini against rejection of her application for child adoption.



When the petition was listed before Justice M Dhandapani of the Madras High Court (MHC), the Union government requested additional time to respond to the petition. Accepting this, Justice granted two more weeks to respond and adjourned the case to the second week of July.

Transwomen Prithika, currently working as an assistant immigration officer, moved to the MHC seeking to direct the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to accept her application for child adoption.

The adoption application filed online was rejected by CARA, which is against the fundamental rights provided to a citizen, said in her petition. Further, this is illegal and discriminatory.

The Juvenile Justice Act adoption does not speak about gender discrimination in adoption, however, her application was rejected on the grounds of her being a trans woman, said the petition. Prithika requested the MHC to quash the order which prevented her from adopting.

When the petition was listed last week, Justice Dhandapani ordered the Union government and CARA to respond to the petition.