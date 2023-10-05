Begin typing your search...
MHC judge's daughter dies by suicide
The deceased was identified as Kira, daughter of HC judge K Kumaresh Babu.
CHENNAI: The daughter of a judge of Madras High Court died by suicide on Wednesday night, according to sources from the Chennai Police.
The deceased ended her life in the judge's house Abhiramapuram.
Though she was rushed to a private hospital nearly immediately, she was declared dead on arrival.
Kira had been working at a private firm and the reason behind her taking the extreme step is not immediately known.
