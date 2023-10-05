Begin typing your search...

MHC judge's daughter dies by suicide

The deceased was identified as Kira, daughter of HC judge K Kumaresh Babu.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|5 Oct 2023 3:15 AM GMT
MHC judges daughter dies by suicide
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: The daughter of a judge of Madras High Court died by suicide on Wednesday night, according to sources from the Chennai Police.

The deceased was identified as Kira, daughter of HC judge K Kumaresh Babu.

The deceased ended her life in the judge's house Abhiramapuram.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital nearly immediately, she was declared dead on arrival.

Kira had been working at a private firm and the reason behind her taking the extreme step is not immediately known.

