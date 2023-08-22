MHC imposes ₹10,000 as fine on SGP for non-appearance

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court directed a Special Government Pleader (SGP) to pay Rs.10,000 as he did not appear in the court.

The direction was issued when a division bench comprising Justice R.Suresh Kumar and Justice K.Kumaresh Babu hearing a petition of assistant professors regarding seniority.

The counsel for the petitioners argued for more than 45 minutes pressing their prayer.

When the turn comes to the State, the government advocate appearing for the respondent wants time to accommodate the Special Government Pleader's arguments.

Aggrieved by the submissions, the bench expressed its dissatisfaction and stated 'this kind of wasting the judicial time of the Court cannot be appreciated'.

In order to compensate for the time wasted, the bench granted the adjournment of one week to accommodate the Special Government Pleader till August 28, on condition of payment of the cost of Rs.10,000.

The bench also directed the SGP or the State to pay the fine amount to the legal services committee of the Madras High Court.