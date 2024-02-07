MHC grants anticipatory bail to Amar Prasad Reddy, on condition

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail on condition to the Tamil Nadu BJP functionary Amar Prasad Reddy in an alleged assault case.

Justice CV Karthikeyan heard the anticipatory bail plea of Amar Prasad Reddy.

Senior counsel RC Paul Kanagaraj appeared for Amar submitted that it is a foisted case registered with political motive. Without catering any opportunity to his client the case has been registered, said the counsel.

The government advocate objected the submission and contended that based on the complaint lodged by the sister of the alleged victim the case has been booked.

After the submission the judge granted anticipatory bail to Amar and directed him to appear before the police station concerned for 10 days.

Kotturpuram police registered a case against Amar under various sections of IPC, including 354 (assault or criminal force on women with intent to outrage modesty), and 506 (I) (criminal intimidation).

The case was booked based on a complaint lodged by Devi. According to the complainant his sister Andal is a cadre of BJP.

While making arrangements for the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chennai, her sister and three othe BJP functionaries had brawl between them, said the complainant.

On January 21, three persons barged into Andal's house and assulted her, the complainant alleged.

On the instructions of Amar Prasad Reddy the alleged assault occured said the complainant. Hence, the police booked the case against Amar Prasad Reddy and formed two special teams to nab him.