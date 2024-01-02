MHC directs Lyca Productions to respond to civil suit filed by actor Vishal

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Lyca Productions to respond to a civil suit filed by actor Vishal Krishna claiming Rs.5.24 crore for non-payment of GST.

Vishal moved MHC seeking to direct the film production company to pay back the GST money paid by his film production company Vishal Film Factory for the film 'Sandakozhi-2'.

The case was listed before Justice Abdul Quddhose.

The counsel for the actor has submitted that Lyca secured the theatrical and satellite rights of 'Sandakozhi-2' in which Vishal acted as a lead.

However, the production company has failed to pay the 12 percent GST money, which was paid by the production company owned by the actor, said the counsel.

It was submitted that the actor has paid the GST amount of Rs.4.88 crore with a penalty. Without repaying the GST money Lyca is producing 'Indian-2' with a huge budget of Rs.500 crore by getting finance, if the film does not do well my client would not get his money, said the counsel. Hence, the counsel sought to direct the film production company to furnish the security for Rs.5.24 crore and submitted the counsel.

After the submission, the judge directed Lyca Productions to file a response and posted the matter to January 19.