MHC directs lower court to consider bail of DMK MLA's son and daughter in law

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the principal sessions court Chennai, to consider the bail petition to be filed by Pallavaram MLA I Karunanithi's son and daughter in law on the same day of their surrender in a case booked for allegedly physically abused a18 year old maid.



Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard a petition preferred by Anto Mathivanan and Marlena Ann, the son and daughter in law of DMK MLA I Karunanithi.

After hearing the petitioners, the judge directed the principal sessions court to consider the bail petition to be filed by the accused in accordance with the law on the same day of their surrender and disposed of the petition.

Recently, a video testimony of a girl from Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, belonging to the Scheduled Castes(SC) went viral on social media as she narrating how she was tormented by the MLA’s daughter-in-law.

Based on the information from the video testimony, police reached the victim girl for her statement and booked a case against the couple under various sections including SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The State police has formed special teams to apprehend the couple who are continued to be in abscondence as the issue hits the headlines.