MHC directs Inspector to pay Rs 1000 for not complying order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court orders the inspector of Thirumangalam police station, Anna Nagar, Chennai to pay Rs 1000 to the Chief Justice Relief Fund for not complying with the court order.

Justice G Chandrasekharan observed that the inspector failed to exercise proper supervise over the investigation officer in investigating a case and filing final report. Hence, the Justice ordered the inspector to pay Rs.1000 to the Chief Justice Relief Fund, within two weeks.

A petitioner P Ilavenil filed a contempt petition in the Madras High Court (MHC) against Thirumangalam police station inspector for not completing the investigation and not issue the non traceable certificate within the time limit, complying the court order.

According to the petitioner that she registered a complaint at Thirumangalam police station in 2021, regarding her two wheeler missing from Balaji Nagar, Padi Kuppam road, Chennai.

On February 25, 2022 the court also ordered the Sub Inspector of Thirumanagalam police station to complete the investigation by securing the two wheeler or issue the non traceable certificate with in one month.

However, the petitioner claimed that the police gave the non traceable certificate after eight months only, which is against the court order, hence she sought punishment against the police before the MHC.

The counsel for the police said that the delay has occured beyond the control of the respondent. The investigation was done by the sub inspector of the police station and filed a report in the XIII Metropolitan Magistrate court in Egmore, said the counsel.

Considering the facts the Justice ordered the Inspector of Thirumangalam police station to pay Rs.1000 to the Chief Justice Relief fund and closed the petition.