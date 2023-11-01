MHC directs civil suit against actor Vishal to placed before predecessor judge

CHENNAI: Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the registry to place the civil suit filed by Lyca Productions against actor Vishal Krishna before his predecessor Justice PT Asha.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari for Lyca Productions and counsel A Chidambaram appeared for Vishal differed with the previous orders issued by the MHC.

Justice Abdul Quddhose heard the matter, observed that as the predecessor judge issued various orders after hearing both sides, the judge directed the registry to place the case before the predecessor judge for further hearing.

Vishal had taken a loan from Anbu Chezhian of Gopuram Films to the tune of Rs.21.29 crores when he remained unpaid the loan amount Lyca Productions stepped in and paid Anbu Chezhian on the promise that Vishal would repay the entire amount to Lyca with the interest at the rate of 30 percent per annum.

However, the amount remained unpaid, and Lyca had approached the High Court. While hearing the petition the single Judge directed Vishal to make a fixed deposit of Rs.15 crore to the credit of the civil suit.

However, Vishal contended before the court that he did not have the requisite resources to deposit Rs. 15 crores. He also failed to submit the affidavit disclosing all his assets as the court ordered.

On September 12, the predecessor Justice PT Asha directed the actor to submit the bank statements and movable-immovable assets. However, Vishal failed to comply with the order and tendered an apology.

After the portfolios of the judges were shuffled recently, the civil suit pending was listed before Justice Abdul Quddhose.