MHC closes contempt case against Home Secy, DGP in RSS route march row

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) closed the contempt case filed against Home Secretary, Amudha, and Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal for not permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route, after the State set guidelines to allow the RSS route march.



The State also submitted before Justice G Jayachandran that the RSS route march will not be stopped unfairly in the future.

The judge observed that if Torans (thoranam), banners, or placards are used during the route march then the organizers should deposit money as if any public properties are damaged it will not be remitted.

A contempt petition was filed before the MHC stating that even though the court has allowed RSS to conduct route marches across the State between October 22 to 29 the Tamil Nadu government has not granted permission.

On October 16 Justice G Jayachandran permitted RSS to conduct route marches to commemorate the 76th Independence Day with conditions.

However, the petitioner contended that the State police had not granted permission when they approached. It is a case of clear noncompliance with a court order and sought action against the home secretary and DGP.

The State submitted the affidavit containing a proposal complying with the Supreme Court's direction.