MHC adjourns Savukku's contempt petition against RS Bharathi to decide maintainability

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the criminal contempt petition filed against DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi for his alleged criticism about Justice N Anand Venkatesh for initiating suo motu cases against several ministers.

Well known YouTuber and political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking contempt action against R S Bharathi for his alleged criticism, questioning the integrity of the judge.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice D Krishna Kumar and Justice P Dhanabal.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari appeared for the petitioner cited section 15 of the Contempt of Court Act 1971, even though the application for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Bharathi was refused by the Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, it is not final.

The counsel contended that Bharathi questioned the integrity of Justice N Anand Venkatesh for initiating suo motu against several DMK ministers. We have to protect the majesty of this institution and the integrity of the judge, the counsel submitted. It was also submitted that it is not the first time that Bharathi made such comments against the judiciary.

The bench adjourned the matter on December 4 to decide whether the petition is maintainable to hear.

Savukku Shankar filed criminal contempt against R S Bharathi for his comments that Justice N Anand Venkatesh was adopting a 'pick and choose policy' in initiating the Suo Motu action against ministers and also attributed malafide intentions to the judge while addressing the media on August 24, said Savukku Shankar.

He also contended that Bharathi's comments had caused damage to the credibility of the judiciary in the eyes of the public and sought strict action against him under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The AG refused to grant consent to the application to initiate proceedings for criminal contempt against Bharathi. 'I do not see any reason to grant consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against him' said the AG while refusing the application.