MHC adjourns case filed by SJ Suryah against film producer

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has posted the civil suit filed by SJ Suryah, a Tamil director and actor, to July 20 for further hearing.

Justice RN Manjula, on Thursday, heard the case filed by SJ Suryah seeking to direct Ramesh, a film producer to settle Rs. 1.4 crore which he committed to pay.

The counsel for the producer claimed that he suffered a huge loss as the film Kadamaiyai Sei didn't go well. Further, he said that he is facing difficulty in selling the film in OTT and satellite and offered to give the rights to the plaintiff considering he has huge face value to sell the film in OTT and satellite.

Objecting to this the counsel for SJ Suryah said that they can't sell the film and requested to settle the matter.

However, the counsel for the producer requested one week time, before the Justice to settle the matter. Accepting this Justice posted the matter to July 20, 2023.

In 2022 SJ Suryah filed a civil suit against the producer of the film 'Kadamaiyai Sei' Ramesh in which SJ Suryah acted as a lead role. He claimed that the producer is not settling the amount which he accepted to pay for acting in the film.