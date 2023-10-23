Metro services extended till midnight today

CHENNAI: For the World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 23 (Monday), the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended the train services till 12 am for today.

As CMRL and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have collaborated to provide seamless travel for cricket viewers, the decision to extend the train services was made.

As per the press note, the extended train service in blue line will originate from Government Estate station and travel towards Airport station and Wimco Nagar Depot station, with service frequencies adjusted to cater to passenger demand. In the green line, trains departing from Central Metro station will be directed towards St Thomas Mount station at a 15-minute frequency.

“Direct train service will not be operated between Central Metro and Airport Metro stations from 11 pm to 12 am on match days. Passengers travelling towards Airport Metro shall interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station,” the CMRL press note added.

Meanwhile, the CMRL has announced that passengers carrying valid match tickets can take a round-trip Metro journey between their chosen destination and Government Estate Metro station. Viewers can use their valid match tickets to scan barcodes at the automatic gates at Government Estate Metro station.

CMRL has urged the passengers to preserve the barcode on their physical match ticket, as it is crucial for accessing the Metro gates entry and exit.