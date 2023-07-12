Medical students wear black badge to protest Union govt’s NExT exam

CHENNAI: Medical students across city colleges participated in a black-badge protest demanding the Union Government to repeal NExT examination for undergraduate students in Tamil Nadu.

They said that it was not only against the rights of the State but would become a burden on medical students.

“We already write the undergraduate exam, do clinical work and internship. But after 3 years, they’re going to force us to write NExT. We don’t have to go to college but we’d have to study theory for the NExT. This would cut down our time for clinical practice and practical exposure. The system is going to affect the overall public healthcare system in TN and even in other parts of the country,” rued P Vignesh, president, Stanley Medical College Students Association.

He added that the foreign medical graduates have been asked to take NExT exam but they would have to appear for it only after completing their course and internship.

Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association is planning to conduct a state-wide protest to demand the Union Government to withhold NExT exam. They welcomed the move from the Chief Minister MK Stalin for opposing NExT and writing to the Union Government stating that it would burden the students who are already reeling from financial debt and other issues.

“It’s wrong to change the medical education structure by imposing NExT. Students will have to study 23 subjects to write 540 answers in NExT, while preparing for medicine, paediatrics, surgery and obstetrics courses. It’s unnecessary to have a uniform exam for all medical students,” opined Dr GR Ravindranath, secretary, Doctor’s Association for Social Equality.