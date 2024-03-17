Measles and Mumps cases see a slight surge, doctors advice to stay cautious

CHENNAI: Even as the cases of Mumps have witnessed a surge in Kerala, with more than 11,000 cases in the last two months, the number of cases of the infection remain comparatively lower in the State.

However, doctors ask parents to stay cautious as Measles and Mumps are common among children in this season and a few cases are being reported in the city hospitals.

Mumps presents with symptoms of mild fever, with body ache, headache and swelling of the salivary gland. The signs of Measles include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, and fever with rashes.

"We are reporting 1-2 cases of Mumps in a week, whereas, the cases of Measles are about 3-4. Most of these cases are reported in the paediatrics age group. It can affect adolescents and adults too but the cases we usually get are among children. Usually, Measles see a surge in the month of March and April. It should reduce subsequently in the coming weeks," said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors say that Mumps spreads through the contact of saliva of an infected person. The spread of Measles can occur by respiratory droplets while sneezing or coughing.

"The cases of Measles and Mumps are being reported in the city in a sporadic manner. It can be due to the weather conditions but it is not like a outbreak in Kerala. There are other cases of flu being reported as well. It is important to focus on prevention and take medical care at the earliest, if the symptoms are diagnosed," said Dr Sai Vignesh, consultant of internal medicine at Parvathy Hospital.

Experts emphasize on vaccination against Measles and Mumps, by getting immunised with MMR vaccine. Since the single vaccine can offer protection against Measles and Mumps both, it is important to get vaccinated against the same.

"There is an increase in cases of Measles, but on a very small scale. Mumps cases are comparatively less. It is important for parents to ensure that their children get the MR vaccine to stay protected against Measles," said a pediatrician at a government hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that there is a slight increase in the cases but it is a self limiting infection. There is no alarming rise in the cases as of now," he said.