Mayor Priya inspects developmental projects in Corporation schools

CHENNAI: On behalf of the Department of School Education, Chennai Mayor R Priya inspected schools in the areas under Perungudi zone on Friday. She went through various developmental projects regarding the improvement of the schools being undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Out of the 790 schools in the areas newly-included in the Greater Chennai Corporation, 139 schools, including the schools in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Chennai, that are under the Greater Chennai Corporation administration.

Following this, the Mayor informed about the demolition of the old school building and the construction of new school buildings at St Thomas Mount Panchayat Board School under Ward-181. Additional classrooms in another school in Perungudi under Ward-186 will be constructed in the Panchayat Primary School and additional classrooms, toilets and renovation work in the Panchayat Primary School on the Velachery Main Road, Tambaram, and the Panchayat Union under Ward-191 is also being done.

The Mayor visited and inspected construction of toilet and improvement works in middle school and construction of the wall, kitchen, toilet and other renovation works in Ward-188 Panchayat Union Middle School. Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan was also present during the inspection.