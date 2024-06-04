Maximalism takes centre stage at this interior design studio

CHENNAI: Bricks and Beams, an interior design studio in Uthandi, conceptualises and designs architectural works of art for interior and exterior spaces. Driven by the belief that great design enhances the quality of life, the company has worked on various projects including homes, retail spaces, and work environments. The studio is owned by brothers Jey Manie (managing partner), Dinakar Manie (founder and principal designer), and Ram Krish (principal interior designer).

“When we design, our solutions are tailor-made and cannot be confined to modern, contemporary, vintage, or Scandinavian labels. This is the space where our team designs, brainstorms, and hosts client meetings. Most importantly, the studio provides a platform for clients to experience our unique style firsthand, showcasing the cohesive harmony that exists in the seemingly disjointed yet carefully curated design elements,” say the partners.

Interior Works

As an ode to this unique design language, several Bricks and Beams signature elements adorn the space. “We knew we did not want to create a space that exclusively reflects Chettinad or Chettiar house aesthetics, but rather one that showcases our collectables, accumulated over years of travels,” say the designers. The repurposed doors and windows, sourced from a quaint Puducherry store, infuse a layer of French charm, while a serene stone statue of a deity, sourced from an antique store, reinforces an Indian touch.

The focal point of the studio is a central court, or as the designers like to call it, the ‘heart’. “This is what we erected first, and this is where the design process began, setting the perspective for the rest of the space,” the trio shares. Striking and bold in their intricately detailed form, four eye-catching pillars mark the boundaries of this court. These antique pillars, originally part of an old Chettiar home and later repurposed into a four-poster bed, now find a reinvented purpose here.

Chinaware, antique bottles, and a stunning chandelier custom-created by the team add colour to the setup, offering glimpses of the magnificent mantlepiece lying beyond. “Mantles in mansions are one of our signature design elements. Furnished with antique collectibles such as Woodward’s gripe water bottles, a vintage mirror adding spatial depth, and geometrically patterned Athangudi tiles, the mantle exudes a charm that perfectly captures the design firm’s ethos of blending visual styles,” says Ram.