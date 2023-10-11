Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi holds protest demanding release of long time serving prisoners

CHENNAI: Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi cadres held a protest in Triplicane near Icehouse mosque, Chennai demanding the release of long-time serving prisoners in Tamil Nadu. General Secretary Tamimun Ansari headed the protest in Chennai where slogans were raised for the release of the prisoners.

The Protestors also burnt the image of CM MK Stalin and raised slogans against the government. However, all the protesters were detained by the Chennai police.

General Secretary of Manidhaneya Jananayaka Katchi, Taminun Ansari said "We held a protest today in Chennai demanding prisoners who served more than 20 years in Tamil Nadu prison should be released. We also thank the political parties who support our demand. We are shocked that the CM said in the Assembly that they have sent this to the Governor where already 22 bills are pending. We are going to siege the assembly now."

Further, Taminun Ansari asked the state government to pass a resolution in the session to release the prisoners. "Tamil Nadu government should convene cabinet and pass a resolution to release long-term prisoners. If they do it, we will then turn towards the governor. In the next phase of demanding protest, we Manidhaneya Jananayaka Katchi cadres will do a siege protest in Trichy Central prison demanding the release of long-serving prisoners," Taminun Ansari said.

On Tuesday while speaking in the Tamil Nadu assembly AIADMK general secretary and leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, called for the release of 36 Muslim prisoners who were jailed for more than 20 years.

Palaniswami said that several political parties had been demanding the release of these prisoners and the state government should heed their plea. MMK MLA Jawahirullah also raised the issue in the assembly and said the state has laws to pardon jail terms on the grounds of good conduct.

In his response to the debate in the assembly Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin detailed steps taken by the DMK government for the early release of life convicts. He said the state government had set up a six-member committee, led by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice N Authinathan, in December 2021 to look into the matter.

The panel had recommended the release of 224 prisoners, following which the state decided to first release 49 prisoners, of which 20 were Muslim. The chief minister said the documents on the release were pending with Governor RN Ravi for his assent.

Stalin also questioned the AIADMK for what he alleged was their sudden love for Muslims specially since the party had supported CAA and NRC. "While in power you didn't take any steps to release Muslim prisoners. You blindly supported CAA and NRC. We and the minority community clearly know why AIADMK is showing such affection towards Muslim prisoners now", said MK Stalin.