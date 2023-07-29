Manipur riots: Publisher Badri Seshadri held for comments on Judiciary

Begin typing your search...

29 July 2023
CHENNAI: Chennai based publisher, Badri Seshadri (58) was arrested by the Perambalur district police early Saturday morning for his alleged snide remarks at the judiciary in an interview to a YouTube channel.

Police sources said that he was picked up from his home on Warren road, Mylapore around 5 am.

Kunnam Police have booked him under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (a) (promote enmity between groups through words), 505 (1) (b) (causing fear and alarm in public).

Badri Seshadri is the founder of Kizhakku pathippagam, one of the leading publishers in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai tweeted in support of the arrested publisher and condemned the state government for 'crushing the voice of the common man.'

