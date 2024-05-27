Mango Mania: Chennai goes gaga over the king of fruits

CHENNAI: Banganapalli, Alphonso, Neelam, Rumani, Mulgoa, Senthura, Kalepad, Imam Pasand… the varieties of mangoes available in the country are endless. People eagerly await the arrival of mango season to indulge in the plethora of mango varieties found in the market. Some anticipate the chance to experiment with those mango recipes passed down through generations or the new ones that are trending on social media, while others eagerly look forward to the creative offerings crafted by city hotels.

Ravi Varma, Executive Sous Chef at Taj Coromandel, shares that the team comes up with interesting menus every year during the mango season. This year, they have curated a selection of mango-based beverages, cocktails, mocktails, pastries, and confectionaries for La Patisserie and Anise. "We have introduced an enticing dessert and mocktail menu at both venues. Varieties such as Alphonso, Imam Pasand, and Banganapalli are incorporated into desserts,” says chef Ravi Varma.

Chef Ravi Varma

Though mango is a favourite fruit for many, some refrain from indulging in it for various reasons. "Some are hesitant to enjoy mangoes due to concerns about potential spikes in sugar levels, and for those conscious of their diet, it's perceived as a high-calorie fruit. So, we've taken these considerations into account while preparing the menu. Including a good amount of protein alongside mangoes can help mitigate blood sugar spikes. Therefore, we've created desserts like mango coconut and chia seed pudding and mango almond tart. With these options, mango cravings can be satisfied without any worries," he says with a smile.



Other dishes on their menu include Mango cheesecake, Mango mule, and spicy mango margarita. "People in Chennai generally love Imam Pasand and Banganapalli varieties. We have utilised these varieties in our dishes. All the mangoes are sourced from farms across the country that follow organic farming practices," the chef adds.

Hanu Reddy’s Great Mango Festival is an anticipated event every year. Set for June 2, 9, 16, and 23, from 6 am to 12 noon, this year's festival is held at Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms in Othivakkam. Vijay Venkat Narayanan, Vice President of Hanu Reddy Realty India Pvt Ltd, shares with DT Next that people await their mangoes, especially because they are grown using only bio fertilisers and pesticides like morkasal, agniasthram, panchagavyam, etc. "We have guests who have attended all four previous editions. It’s a fun-filled day for the whole family as there is something for every age group. This year's festival offers a delightful mango-themed breakfast menu by Pushpa’s Kitchen. From 7 am to 11 am, guests can indulge in an unlimited buffet with slight variations each day. Some items from the menu include refreshing mango-based drinks, Mango Idly, Poori with Aam Ras. Heritage recipes like Pazhaya Soru and Ragi Koozh add a traditional touch. We also offer special desserts based on mango that are loved by all of our guests," says Vijay Venkat Narayanan.

From previous year's mango festival by Hanu Reddy

He highlights what sets mangoes from Hanu Reddy Farms apart- “We ensure that the fruit attains full maturity on the tree before harvesting. Also, we refrain from using any artificial ripening agents. Instead, we handpick them and cover them with hay,” he explains.



The Reef restaurant at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram, has been hosting a special mango festival. With his passion for mangoes, Executive Chef Gopal Sethi has crafted a unique mango-themed menu. “This mango festival is a celebration of the king of fruit's versatility, showcasing how it can be combined into a range of dishes, from traditional Indian delicacies to modern fusion creations. Mangoes truly ignite my passion as a chef. Their vibrant colour, velvety texture, and sweet tropical flavour inspire countless menu ideas. This season, I've infused mango flavour into a variety of dishes like Nachos Bar with roasted mango salsa, Mango mint salad, Devakottai manga meen kuzhambhu, Double tadka mango dal, and seafood raw mango casserole. For desserts, there are Mango pot de crème, Mango tiramisu, and Mango cheesecake," shares Chef Gopal Sethi.

Chef Gopal Sethi







