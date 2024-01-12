Man who was wanted by Ariyalur police, detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Ariyalur police was detained at the Chennai airport on Thursday night.

The immigration officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night.

The officials, when scanning the documents of the passengers, found that Pumalai of Ariyalur was wanted by the Ariyalur Crime Branch police.

Soon the immigration officials detained Pumalai in the immigration room and alerted the Ariyalur police.

During the inquiry, the officials found that a case was registered against Pumalai by the crime branch police and when the police were about to arrest him he managed to escape abroad.

Later, the police issued LOC to all the airports across the country and on Thursday night Pumalai was caught when he returned to India.