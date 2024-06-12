Man who smoked inside flight arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man who smoked inside the flight was arrested at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Singapore was heading towards Chennai with 164 passengers on Tuesday evening.

When the flight was in mid air, Kamaraj of Perambalur took a cigarette and started to smoke in his seat.

The fellow passengers told Kamaraj that smoking was not allowed in the aircraft but Kamaraj did not listen to them and continued to smoke later the air hostess warned the passenger and asked him to stop smoking.

However, Kamaraj went to the washroom multiple times and smoked there.

Later the pilot was informed and the pilot alerted the Chennai airport control room.

In the night after the flight landed in Chennai airport, the security officers detained Kamaraj and he was handed to the airport police station.

The police registered a case and arrested Kamaraj and further inquiry is on.