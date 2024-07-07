Man who set himself on fire during eviction drive in Gummidipoondi dies three days later

CHENNAI: Three days after setting himself ablaze during a government eviction drive in Nethaji Nagar in Gummidipoondi, a man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday.

Ravikumar, 33, set himself on fire when revenue department officials attempted to evict him from his house in Kottakarai in Gummidipoondi, about 50 km from the city.

Tiruvallur District Collector had suspended three revenue officials after the incident on Thursday.

Revenue authorities were part of an eviction drive at SVG Puram Panchayat when the incident happened.

Rajkumar lived with his mother in a hut in Nethaji Nagar. According to sources, though the land had a patta, it belonged to a different person and the land was being used as an approach road for an apartment complex behind. But as the approach area to the apartment was blocked due to the hut, it was difficult for the revenue authorities to manage rescue operations during Cyclone Michaung when the apartments were flooded. Following this, an eviction notice was issued.

Rajkumar had appealed to the Sub Collector of Ponneri against the eviction notice but the appeal was turned down.

When revenue authorities along with police personnel went to evict Rajkumar, he set himself afire and ran out of the house.

The incident was caught on video.

A fire and rescue service personnel doused the fire and Rajkumar was moved to a hospital where he succumbed to his burns today.

Police quoted the revenue department authorities as saying that Rajkumar was given six months to make alternate living arrangements and that they had followed all procedures.