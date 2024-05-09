Man wanted for PDS smuggling detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man who was wanted by the police was detained at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

The immigration officials were scanning the documents of the passengers who were about to board the flight to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday at midnight.

The officers, when scanning the documents of Kumar Mohamed Kalith of Chennai, found that he was wanted by the Civil Supplies CID in Chennai.

Later the Immigration officials cancelled Kumar Mohamed's trip and he was detained in the immigration room.

During the inquiry, the officers found that Kumar Mohamed was linked to smuggling of rice and other items from PDS shops and he was wanted by the police for the past few months.

Since he was about to escape abroad the police issued LOC to all the airports across the country and were searching for Mohamed Kumar.

On Wednesday midnight he was caught in the Chennai airport by the immigration officials and was handed to the airport police.

Following that on Thursday morning the Civil Supplies police visited Chennai airport and took Kumar Mohammed under their custody.