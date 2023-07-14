Man snatches colleague’s chain, arrested

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man, who allegedly snatched a gold chain from his woman colleague, has been arrested. Police said that the suspect Vivil Kumar of Varanasi, UP, decided to snatch the chain because he needed money urgently to go to his native place and also that the chains lured him, besides ‘she was wearing two chains.’ Vivil had snatched the chain of Kausalya, 60, a resident of Mylapore, who was working as a computer operator in an electric shop in Mannadi where he was also working. He had snatched the seven sovereign chain from behind when she was walking on Lingi Chetty street. Based on her complaint and after browsing through CCTV footage, the police had arrested her colleague Vivil Kumar, who started working in the firm six months back. He was staying in Thiruvottiyur.