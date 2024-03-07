Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for grabbing land using forged documents

CHENNAI: A city court has sentenced a man for three years in prison after finding him guilty of usurping another man’s land using forged documents. In 2006, Yagappa Naicker of Gangaiyamman Koil Street, Lakshmipuram, Chennai, had filed a complaint with the Commissioner, Greater Chennai that 90 cents of his land in Lakshmipuram were taken over by another person using forged documents.

A case was registered in the Central Crime Branch, Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW). Police arrested K Madhavan of Tiruvallur district who had forged the documents and tried to grab the land. After trial, a magistrate found him guilty, sentenced him to three years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 6,000. The top brass of the city police commended the Inspector of Police, Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW) and his team for their investigation that ended in conviction.