Man on lookout by Pudukottai police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Pudukottai police for the past four years was detained at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The immigration officials were checking the travel documents of the passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Friday night. The officers when scanning the documents of Kavi Kumar (24) found that he was wanted by the Pudukottai police for the past four years.

Soon the officials detained Kavi Kumar in the immigration room and during the inquiry, they found that Karambakkudi police registered a forgery case against Kavi Kumar in 2019 and when the police were about to arrest him he managed to escape abroad.

Following that the police issued LOC to all the airports across the country and were searching for Kavi Kumar.

On Friday he was detained in the Chennai airport when arrived from Abu Dhabi and the officials informed the Pudukottai police and soon a special team would arrive in Chennai and take Kavi Kumar in their custody.