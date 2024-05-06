Man murders wife after argument, attempts suicide in Moolakothalam

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man murdered his wife and then attempted suicide after a domestic quarrel at their residence in Moolakothalam on Sunday.

The deceased woman was identified as S Padmini (52). She lived with her husband, Selvam at VPM Koil first street in Moolakothalam, police said.

Investigations revealed that the couple often quarrelled over the family's financial situation. Selvam was employed at a private firm and had suggested starting a business. When he discussed it with his wife, she objected to it, which led to heated arguments between the couple.

In the melee, Selvam took a knife and stabbed his wife, who swooned and fell to the ground. After realising what he had done, Selvam attempted to end his life by stabbing himself.

Neighbours who were alerted by the screams of the woman rushed to check on her, found the couple lying in a pool of blood and rescued them. They were moved to a hospital, where the woman was declared as brought dead.

Selvam is undergoing treatment. He has been booked for the murder of his wife. The couple's son and daughter are living with their families in different parts of the city, police said.