Man killed in hit and run accident while crossing Poonamallee High Road near Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit and run accident after he was hit by a speeding car while crossing Poonamallee High Road near Kilpauk on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sathish alias David. Police said that he died on the spot.

The car which sped the scene without stopping was intercepted by the police near Aminjikarai.

The deceased’s relatives and friends damaged the vehicle which caused the accident.

Police secured the car driver before he was treated to mob justice by the angry public.

Anna Square police have registered a case against the car driver Azim (26) of Ranipet and are investigating.