Man kidnapped over financial row, 5 held

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested five persons for the alleged kidnapping and assault of a man over a financial dispute with the latter’s employer in Thoraipakkam.

The victim, Mano Abraham (35) of Thoraipakkam, is working as a field executive for a house rental and lease company. On October 31, when Abraham was standing near Rajiv Nagar Park in Perungudi, a gang, who arrived in a car, abducted him. Abraham was assaulted inside the car throughout the journey, and the gang questioned him about his boss’s money and where the latter usually kept it.

The gang then took Abraham to a room, detained him, and threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t give the information. As Abraham did not share any information, the gang released him near Padur Roundtana in Kelambakkam and fled the scene.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Thoraipakkam police registered a case and began investigations. Probe revealed that Mano’s employer, Prem Babu, was arrested by the Tambaram City Crime Branch police for financial fraud last month.

One of the accused in the kidnapping, J. Karthik (30), who allegedly gave Rs 5 lakh to Prembabu to invest, had plotted to retrieve the money, assembled his friends, and kidnapped Abraham.

Thoraipakkam Police arrested Karthik and his associates, R Arunpandian (33), P Rajesh (32), C Jagatheeswaran (37) and S Damodaran (31).