Man held for swindling Rs 8 lakh promising CMRL job

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly swindling Rs. 8 lakhs from a 27-year-old man under the pretext of getting him a job at the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The arrested person was identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Saidapet.

Srinivasan got acquainted with the victim, Santhosh of Aminjikarai in 2019 through a mutual friend.

The accused had promised Santhosh that he can get him a job at CMRL through his contacts and convinced the victim to part way with Rs. 8 lakhs.

Santhosh had paid the accused in installments, but he did not get the job as promised even after four years after which he started demanding the money.

Srinivasan dodged the victim and allegedly threatened him after which he filed a police complaint.

Aminjikarai Police registered a case and arrested Srinivasan on Tuesday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.