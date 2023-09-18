Man held for stalking and harassing college girl student

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stalking and harassing a college student in Virugambakkam.

The 19-year-old girl is studying undergraduation at a city college, police said.

The accused used to stalk the girl everyday when she goes to college and return home. Further, the accused managed to get the girl's phone number and used to torture her by calling her asking her to love him.

A few days ago, when the girl was going to college, he took a photograph of her on his cell phone and threatened her stating that he would upload her photos on social media with him.

The girl confided to her family members after which her mother, a case was registered at Virugambakkam police station under sections of IPC including the Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act (TNPHW Act)

After investigations, police arrested the accused, S Manikandan (23) of Mathiyazhagan nagar, Saligramam. Police seized the cell phone from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.